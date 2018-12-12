Deserving students go on holiday shopping spree with Halifax police officers

Local students were given the opportunity to go on a shopping spree with Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officers at the Halifax Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

“I went shopping with a constable that works at my school and it was really fun,” says Kaileigh Mai.

Kaileigh was one of 52 students that partnered up with 60 HRP officers for the annual Cop Shop event. Cop Shop is an initiative that was created in Halifax in 2005 to give deserving local children a shopping spree of their own.

“(It’s) the best time of the year for us as police officers” says Const. Amy Edwards.

“We really get to truly give back.”

Children and officers paired off and started the afternoon with pizza and a special visit from Santa. The groups were each given $200 and then headed to various stores throughout the shopping complex, picking out new clothes and toys.

Out of everything Kaileigh got to choose, it was the gift of creativity that sparked her joy.

“One of the kits I got for colouring and drawing,” says Kaileigh, referring to her new favourite item. Students also got to pay it forward by donating a toy to the Salvation Army Toy Drive.

The event was the first of its kind when it was created in Halifax 14 years ago. Ten other police departments from Alberta to Ontario will be hosting a similar community event of their own.

Const. Edwards has only missed a couple of the Cop Shop events in her decade-long careeer. She says that it’s one of the most important things the department can do for the community.

“A lot of times the kids that we see, see us when they’re in crisis” says Cst. Edwards. “It kind of humanizes us … we’re not only here to catch the bad guys.”

When asked how the experience made her feel, Kaileigh was appreciative, but also said that she hopes others get the same opportunity.

“It’s really special to me and I really enjoyed coming” said Kaileigh. “And I hope that somebody else gets picked like me.”

