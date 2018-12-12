Peel police say woman in life-threatening condition after Mississauga housefire

Peel Regional Police say a woman is in life-threatening condition following a fire in a Mississauga home.

Officers say they were called to the area of Trelawny Circle and Osprey Boulevard at 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

A @MississaugaFES firefighter gives a little boy a stuffed animal at the scene of a 2-alarm house fire on Osprey Blvd in Meadowvale. Woman in her 20s had to be rescued, now transported to hospital. Fire was reportedly the result of a mental health situation. pic.twitter.com/8nHUYIQ51L — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 12, 2018

Paramedics said they attended to one patient in serious condition who was transported to hospital shortly afterwards.

Police later tweeted the woman’s injuries have since been updated to life-threatening.

The fire was put out by 4 p.m., according to a police tweet.

The investigation is ongoing.

