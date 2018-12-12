Peel police say woman in life-threatening condition after Mississauga housefire
Peel Regional Police say a woman is in life-threatening condition following a fire in a Mississauga home.
Officers say they were called to the area of Trelawny Circle and Osprey Boulevard at 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics said they attended to one patient in serious condition who was transported to hospital shortly afterwards.
Police later tweeted the woman’s injuries have since been updated to life-threatening.
The fire was put out by 4 p.m., according to a police tweet.
The investigation is ongoing.
