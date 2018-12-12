Kotex tampons recalled in Canada after reports of ‘coming apart’ inside bodies

Kotex tampons are being recalled in Canada and the United States after reports that fragments of the products remained inside consumers’ bodies after removal.

A press release by the company behind the brand, Kimberly-Clark, explained that a voluntary recall affects U by Kotex Sleek tampons and Regular Absorbency tampons sold between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018.

On its website, the company notes that it has received complaints from users of the products “unravelling and/or coming apart upon removal and, in some cases, causing users to seek medical attention to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

There have also been reports of infections, vaginal irritation and “localized vaginal injury,” the company said.

The affected products were sold across Canada. Consumers can look at a code number on the bottom on the box to see if they own affected products.

These are the codes affected:

Consumers who aren’t sure whether their product is under recall can go on the company’s website and use their code-checking tool.

Kotex has several other types of tampons that are not affected by the recall, the release noted.

Those who do have recalled tampons are being asked to stop using them immediately.

Health concerns that may arise

The company notes that any consumers who fear they have had a vaginal injury with symptoms such as pain, bleeding or other discomfort should seek medical attention.

There is also a possibility consumers affected by the recall could feel vaginal irritation due to infections, which should also be reported to health-care professionals. They are also being told to be vigilant of other symptoms such as hot flashes, nausea and abdominal pain.

Any additional concerns or reports of injury or illness can also be reported to Health Canada via its online complaint form.