University of Manitoba students union calling for ban of student-faculty relationships

The University of Manitoba Students’ Union (UMSU) is calling on the university to prohibit sexual relationships between students and staff, where there’s a direct power imbalance.

This comes after further allegations against faculty at the university.

In September, the university’s president David Barnard said the school had multiple ongoing investigations into sexual assault, harassment and human rights; several of which involve faculty.

According to numbers provided by the university, five open investigations under the University of Manitoba’s Respectful Work and Learning Environment Policy and Sexual Assault Policy involve faculty as the respondent.

One is for sexual assault and personal harassment

One is for sexual assault and sexual harassment

One is for sexual harassment

Two others are human rights investigations

The university has said they are unable to speak to the specific investigations in the interest of privacy and protection for complainants.

“Ours is a culture that encourages individuals to report inappropriate behaviour. We cannot speak to specific investigations,” VP (Administration) Lynn Zapshala-Kelln said in a written statement.

“Our attention to confidentiality is intended to protect all those involved in any investigation and also to maintain the integrity of the process. We are committed to a process that encourages individuals to come forward to raise concerns,” she wrote.

She said actions are taken whenever there are breaches of behavioural policies to “ensure the safety of the campus community”.

UMSU says they are involved in the university’s review of their policies and practices with regards to sexual violence and conflict management and ask any students who need support to contact the students’ union.

In the fall, the university said mandatory training for all faculty and staff on sexual violence and consent will be instituted soon, along with a review of the university’s sexual assault policy.

There are more than 25,000 undergraduate students at the U of M.