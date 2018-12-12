Police release sketch of suspect after indecent act reported in Meaford

Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act in Grey County.

According to Grey County OPP, on Sept. 10, 2017, at around 7 p.m., a 12-year-old girl was walking on Collingwood Street when a man driving a small vehicle pulled over to ask for directions.

Officers say the man began asking the girl questions that were personal and sexual in nature.

Police say the girl ran home and disclosed what had occurred.

Police are searching for a heavy-set man, between the ages of 50 and 70, with brown and grey short hair. Officers say he has dark eyebrows, yellow, crooked teeth and grey facial hair on his chin.

Officers say the suspect was driving a small, silver or grey, four-door vehicle with a dark interior. Police believe the vehicle may be a Toyota Matrix.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 519-794-7827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).