Rockets own ICE in Cranbrook

The WHL’s Kelowna Rockets improved their record to 14-15-2-0 with a 3-1 win against the Kootenay ICE on Tuesday night.

The Rockets’ Leif Mattson tipped in Kaedan Korczak’s slapshot on a power play in the first period for Kelowna’s first goal, his 13th of the season.

On the second power play, six minutes later, Kyle Topping extended the Rockets lead with his 13th goal of the season.

Cole Muir scored Kootenay’s lone goal of the night in the second period.

On a Kelowna power play at 2:46 of the second, Mattson scored his second goal of the night and 14th of the season, giving the Rockets their third goal.

Rockets goaltender James Porter stopped 29 of the 30 shots on Kelowna’s goal. The Rockets also fired 30 shots on net.

Kelowna continues their four-game road trip with a game in Lethbridge Wednesday night. They take on the Calgary Hitmen on Friday and the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday before taking a break for Christmas.

The Rockets roar back into action Friday, Dec. 28 in Kamloops to play the first game of a home-and-home against the Blazers.