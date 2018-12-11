Michael Flynn requests probation, community service ahead of sentencing in Russia probe

President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser is asking for probation and community service in his false statements case stemming from the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

Michael Flynn is making the request in court papers filed Tuesday ahead of his sentencing next week.

Prosecutors have also agreed that the retired Army lieutenant general should spend no time behind bars. They describe him as a model co-operator who has provided substantial assistance in the investigation into whether Trump associates co-ordinated with Russian election interference.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to federal investigators about the contents of his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Flynn was forced to resign from his national security post in February 2017.