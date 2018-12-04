Politics
December 4, 2018 8:54 pm
Updated: December 4, 2018 9:14 pm

Michael Flynn should be spared prison time, says Robert Mueller sentencing report

By Staff The Associated Press

Jul. 10: Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who has been charged under the Russia investigation, arrived at a federal court on Tuesday for a hearing to set a sentencing date.

The special counsel’s office is calling Michael Flynn’s co-operation “substantial” and is recommending no prison time for the former Trump administration national security adviser.

Prosecutors on Tuesday filed a sentencing memorandum in the case of Flynn, who pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI regarding conversations about sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

The court filing provides the first details of Flynn’s co-operation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

It was filed ahead of Flynn’s Dec. 18 sentencing. Defence lawyers will have an opportunity to respond with their own recommendation next week.

Prosecutors also say Flynn’s “record of military and public service” sets him apart “from every other person who has been charged” in Mueller’s investigation.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

