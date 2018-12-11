Interim OPP commissioner calls for review of Ron Taverner appointment

Interim OPP commissioner Brad Blair is calling for the Ontario Ombudsman to review the appointment of Ron Taverner — a long-time friend of Premier Doug Ford — to OPP commissioner over “potential political interference.”

In a letter sent to the Ombudsman, Blair said, “As you are undoubtedly aware, there exists in the Legislative Assembly and now in the Ontario public consciousness, growing concerns about the hiring process of the new OPP Commissioner … I am writing to you with the conviction that these concerns must be addressed by impartial review.”

Blair was also a candidate for the permanent commissioner position and, in the letter to the Ombudsman, even refers to himself as being “a front runner candidate” during the hiring process.

Blair said that the “facts of the hiring process” raise a question as to whether public confidence in the OPP has been harmed as a result of Taverner’s appointment.

Specifically, Blair stated that the job qualifications for the position “changed without convincing justification.”

Prior to Taverner’s appointment, qualifications required for the job of commissioner were widened, with the Progressive Conservatives saying that was done to widen the pool of applicants so more qualified applicants could apply.

In the letter, Blair also said, “The decision (to appoint Taverner) appears to be made prior to the cabinet meeting.”

Blair alleges that he was supposed to receive a call on either Nov. 21 or Nov. 28 regarding the commissioner appointment because Cabinet meets on Wednesdays, but he instead received a call on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Blair said he was told “that a name was before the Secretary of Cabinet … (and) that this name was being ‘socialized.'”

“I understood this to mean that a candidate’s name had been selected,” Blair said.

Blair added, “A concerning history already exists between Premier Ford’s office and the OPP.” He said he was referring to “requests from Premier Ford for a specific security detail, staffed with specific officers that Premier Ford would feel comfortable with.”

Blair alleges that Premier Ford suggested, “If (former OPP) Commissioner Hawkes would not address the issue, perhaps a new Commissioner would.”

He said Ford’s requests were subsequently approved.

Blair also alleges that Premier Ford’s Chief of Staff Dean French requested that the OPP purchase a “large camper type vehicle,” have it customized and have the costs “kept off the books.”

Global News has reached out to the Premier’s office for comment on the story but has not yet received a response.

Premier Ford has previously said that Taverner’s appointment “went through a transparent process.”