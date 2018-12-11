6 taken into police custody after standoff in Saskatoon
A standoff ended with an empty house in Saskatoon’s Westmount neighbourhood on Tuesday.
Saskatoon police attended to the home in the 500-block of Avenue K North just after 7 a.m. CT to arrest an individual wanted on warrants.
A number of people exited the house and were taken into custody, however it was believed a person was still barricaded inside. Crisis negotiators and the tactical support unit attended the scene.
Further investigation revealed no one else was inside the home. At roughly 2 p.m. CT, police cleared the scene.
The individual, who was the subject of the initial check by police, is still at large.
Six other people were taken into custody on various outstanding warrants and breaches. No injuries were reported.
The perimeter lock down at a nearby school has been lifted.
