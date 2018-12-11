Calgary mom heads back to world karaoke championships: ‘I have a second chance!’

April Yue is pretty busy these days, taking care of her seven-month-old son Lincoln, but she always manages to squeeze in a bit of time for her favourite hobby: singing karaoke.

“I really love to sing,” Yue said. “It’s just so much fun.”

The Calgary woman is practicing as often as she can this holiday season, as she prepares to head off to the Karaoke World Championships in Helsinki, Finland.

“The largest amateur singing competition in the world!” Yue said.

READ MORE: Winnipegger wins Karaoke World Championships

She’ll be going mic to mic with karaoke kings and queens from 26 countries.

“I’m not nervous, I’m just really excited,” Yue said. “But I’m just at the end of my cold, so it’s kind of giving me flashbacks.”

Battling an illness is bringing back memories of what happened at the 2017 Karaoke World Championships.

Yue had earned a spot at that competition, only to be hit by a nasty bug as soon as she got there.

“At that time, I was five months pregnant with (Lincoln) and I couldn’t take any medications,” Yue said. “I started getting sort of a sinus infection and I was just getting worse and worse. I ended up having no voice at all, so it was quite sad.”

Forced to withdraw from the competition at the last minute, Yue was overjoyed when organizers invited her back to Helsinki for the 2018 championships.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have a second chance!'” Yue said.

“This time I’m bringing all the medication… I have a pharmacy in my luggage,” Yue said with a laugh. “Anything to keep me healthy.”

WATCH: B.C. singers head to karaoke championship

It might have been nice to take Lincoln along to cheer her on, but he’ll be staying behind.

“So my husband is on 24/7 daddy duty that week,” Yue said.

She’s hoping to bring home the gold for Canada at the championships, which run from Dec. 19 to 21.

But Yue says she’s fine no matter how it works out.

“I’m just going to try my best and have a good time.”