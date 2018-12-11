Maple Leaf pool the focus of Regina’s budget debate
Budget talks will continue at city hall on Tuesday for the second day of deliberations.
Much of last night’s debate surrounded the proposed closure of the heritage neighbourhood`s Maple Leaf pool.
A number of delegates opposed the closure and addressed council last night.
A proposed plan from administration would see the crumbling Maple Leaf and Massey pools closed in favour of building a destination aquatic facility centre in Wascana Centre.
The Heritage Community Association is asking the city to re-build the pool with the goal of reopening by summer of 2020.
