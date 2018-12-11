Crime
December 11, 2018

3 parking metres stolen in Kingston

Three pay and display parking metres were stolen in Kingston over several days, Kingston police say.

Kingston Police are currently investigating the theft of three large “pay and display” parking meters.

Police say the parking meters disappeared from 23 Ontario St. on Oct. 22, at the intersection of Emily and King streets on Nov. 29, and at 1 Bay St. on Dec. 3.

Police say the theft of the parking metres would most likely require at least two people, tools and a vehicle to transport the meters.

Kingston Police are asking the public to report suspicious activity involving parking meters.

You can contact Kingston Police 613-549-4660.

