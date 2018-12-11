Snowfall, rainfall warnings for parts of B.C. to affect highway travel, force ferry cancellations

There are snowfall warnings, wind warnings and rain warnings in effect for parts of B.C. on Tuesday, leading to ferry cancellations and heavy snow falling on the mountain highways.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and Highway 97 Pine Pass.

Snowfall amounts between 10 and 25 centimetres are expected to fall on these highways, making travel difficult and visibility poor.

Whistler – Sea to Sky Hwy covered in snow this morning pic.twitter.com/KhtUoobnwu — Kaitlyn Herbst (@kaitlynherbst16) December 11, 2018

At lower elevations, heavy rain and wind is a problem for many commuters and travellers on Tuesday.

A rainfall warning is in effect for Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver where total rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres are expected. Areas that will be the heaviest hit include the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

“The storm crossing the South Coast today will move through by about late afternoon and early evening, so the heaviest rain will be this morning, right into late this afternoon and taper to a couple of showers tonight,” meteorologist Mark Madryga said on Tuesday. “It will be a lot less closer to the border and again tapering toward early evening.”

The intense December storm and wind have also led to a number of BC Ferries cancellations, including Comox to Powell River, Quadra Island to Cortes Island, and Powell River to Texada Island.

Customers are advised to check with BC Ferries if their route is affected.