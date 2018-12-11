Nova Scotia man given lifetime ban on owning animals after SPCA seize 2 dogs

A Scotsburn, N.S., man has been handed a lifetime ban on owning domestic animals, after the Nova Scotia SPCA seized two dogs that were found living in “extremely unsanitary conditions.”

David Weatherbee has also been ordered to pay $2,600 in fines and restitution costs of $689.20 to the Nova Scotia SPCA.

Weatherbee had pleaded guilty to various charges under the Animal Protection Act of NS, including causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide adequate medical attention and confining an animal to an enclosure with inadequate space.

The SPCA says they received a call on Jan. 10 that there were two dogs living at a residence in poor conditions and without anyone residing there. When officers arrived, they found two dogs without adequate shelter. According to the SPCA, the water was frozen and there was no food available. A third dog, that was severely matted and coated in feces, was also found deceased.

Photos posted on Facebook by the SPCA show a dog inside an enclosure, and what appears to be feces everywhere.

The SPCA says a necropsy on the third dog determined the animal had likely died of chronic renal failure possibly brought on by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication.

“This case was very sad and disturbing considering the dismal conditions and severe neglect that all of these dogs were left to endure,” said chief provincial inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg in a news release.