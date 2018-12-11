Nova Scotia auditor slams lack of oversight, financial controls at IWK hospital

A new report by Nova Scotia’s auditor general slams the lack of oversight and financial management by the board of the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

Michael Pickup says he was shocked to see the “extent and severity of weakness in basic financial management controls” at the largest children’s hospital in Atlantic Canada.

Pickup’s report places responsibility for the control weaknesses primarily on the IWK’s board of directors, whom he says did not create a culture that promoted accountability for the functioning of internal controls.

It found the former chief financial officer submitted an $11,500 travel claim that included expenses outside the 60-day timeframe required by IWK Health Centre policy and that one of the expenses had been incurred 173 days before the claim was submitted.

It also found that in January 2016 the former chief financial officer submitted and inappropriately authorized two expense claims from 2014 for another member of the executive team totalling $2,000 with neither claim having receipts to confirm or support the expenses.

The report says a lack of adequate oversight by the board and management “significantly increases” the risk of fraud, theft, unauthorized transactions, inefficient spending and wasted money.

In October, police charged two former IWK executives with fraud and breach of trust.

Former CEO Tracy Kitch faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust, while former CFO Stephen D’Arcy faces charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of computer and mischief to data.