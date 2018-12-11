Tuesday morning police pursuit ends in arrests in southwest Calgary

Calgary police are thankful no one was hurt following a pursuit across the city involving a large pickup truck.

Officers were called to a break-in at an auto parts store in Ranchlands shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the thieves escaped in a stolen Ford F-350 and were seen driving erratically around the city.

A police helicopter followed the truck as it ran red lights, stop signs and even was spotted driving the wrong way down roads, CPS said.

At one point, the vehicle reached speeds of 160 km/h, police said. An arrest was made when the suspects tried to dump the truck along 67 Avenue S.W.

Three people were arrested.

