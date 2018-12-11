Vancouver Park Board approves service fee and rate hikes for 2019

You can expect to pay a bit more for Vancouver Park services in the new year…

The Vancouver Park Board on Monday approved a number of fee and charge increases for its 2019 Operating Budget, projected to add about 600-thousand dollars to revenues next year.

An increase of 2 per cent will apply to most fees and charges, including Flexipasses for fitness centres, swimming pools and rinks, marina mooring charges, and Festival of Lights tickets.

VanDusen Gardens rental rates and Bloedel Conservatory rates will rise by between 2-4%.

Golfers will pay a buck more for adult regular and twilight rounds at Championship Golf courses in the spring/summer seasons, and $0.50 for twilight and back 9 rates. Off season rates are adjusted accordingly by $0.25 – $0.50.

Rates at the Rupert Pitch & Putt will increase by $0.25; rates at Queen Elizabeth and Stanley Park will remain flat.

Unchanged are rates for the Stanley Park Train, General Garden Admissions, and Parking rates.

The cost increases are meant to offset an expected 2.5% increase in staffing costs due to collective-agreement wage increases, as well as inflationary increases on supplies and materials.

The Park Board generates over $19 million from recreation user fees, amounting to roughly half of the Park Board’s recreation services operating budget of $51 million.