UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing man, 57, has been located

UPDATE:

Surrey RCMP say that 57-year-old Antonio Teixera, who was reported as missing, has been located.

The police gave thanks the public and media plus its policing and community community partners for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Surrey RCMP are asking for your help to locate a missing man.

57-year-old Antonio Teixera was last seen in the 5700 Block of Langley Bypass in Langley, B.C., on December 6th, 2018. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Teixera is described as an Indigenous male, medium build, bald, with missing front teeth. A clothing dscription is not available. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. It is out of character for Teixera to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Antonio Teixera is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-182032.