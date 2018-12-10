dog jumps from car window
December 10, 2018 11:30 pm

Dog leaps from open car window in Australia tunnel, brings traffic to halt

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH: Video of a dog that jumped out of a car window in an Australia tunnel underscores the dangers of keeping windows open for pets in moving vehicles.

A A

A dog in Australia gave its owners a fright when it leaped from the open window of a car travelling through a tunnel in east Melbourne.

The terrifying moment happened Dec. 2 in the Mullum Mullum tunnel, which passes under Australia’s Mullum Mullum Valley.

Video shows the dog slide into a second lane of traffic after jumping from a vehicle, bringing the surrounding cars to a halt.

READ MORE: Photo of dog being towed on open trailer in Calgary sparks investigations


Story continues below

One oncoming car actually swerves to avoid the animal before coming to a stop.

EastLink, the company that operates the Mullum Mullum tunnel, said in a statement to Global News that if drivers “had not been so patient and skilled, the incident could have been much worse.”

Douglas Spencer-Roy, a spokesperson for EastLink, said it’s the first time they’ve ever seen a dog jump from a vehicle in the tunnel. But he said small Kangaroos or wallabies native to the Mullum Mullum Valley will sometimes “take a peek at the tunnel portals.”

Traffic, the company said, was moving at about 80 kilometers an hour when the dog vaulted through the car’s window.

WATCH: Woman and her dog rescued from submerged car

READ MORE: Dog owner has angry outburst at pair who retrieved his dog from inside hot vehicle

EastLink also warned drivers against keeping their windows open for their pets.

Traffic was reportedly held-up for several minutes as the owners rounded up the wayward animal and ushered it back into the vehicle.

Spencer-Roy declined to say whether police were investigating the incident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Australia
dog jumps from car
dog jumps from car window
dog open car window
Eastlink
melbourne
Mullum Mullum tunnel
Mullum Mullum Valley
Traffic
Video

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News