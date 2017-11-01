Photo of dog being towed on open trailer in Calgary sparks investigations

A photo posted to Facebook showing a dog sitting on an open flatbed trailer, being towed by a pickup truck in Calgary is now the subject of several investigations.

“This guy was driving down Stoney Trail with his dog tethered to his flat-bed trailer,” Facebook user Ryan Harris wrote. “He should not own a dog.”

The widely shared image has been reported to city bylaw officers, the Calgary Humane Society (CHS) and police. Calgary police said the incident could result in a traffic fine, but are deferring to the other investigative authorities.

The post, dated Oct. 28, had been shared over 14,000 times and garnered over 1,300 comments as of Wednesday night. It has a lot of people wondering if the driver can be charged.

The head of enforcement for the humane society says it could lead to animal cruelty charges.

“On the Animal Protection Act end of things, that certainly has the potential for causing distress and can be an undue hardship,” CHS spokesperson Brad Nichols told Global News. “From the photo that I witnessed, it appears to be risky at best. The dog potentially could fall off that flatbed while the vehicle is in motion, which would have the potential for severe injury, if not death.

“If it were able to get veterinary support and Crown support on an Animal Protection Act charge, then there’s the potential for a high fine and prohibition from owning animals.”

The city says it appears to violate the responsible pet ownership bylaw, as well.

“You cannot have a dog outside the cab of a vehicle unless there are certain conditions that are met and those conditions would be that it has to be in an enclosed trailer, it’s got to be an enclosed cab or topper for the vehicle,” animal bylaw services inspector Doug Anderson said. “It would have to be in a kennel that’s secured to the truck; it can’t be standing on bare metal.

“The best thing he could have done, looking at this picture, is to put it in the back of the vehicle.”

Both agencies are willing to investigate and want to hear from the person who took the photo.

Global News has reached out to the person who posted the photo on Facebook, but hadn’t heard back as of publication time.

The person who took the photo is asked to call 311 and contact the Calgary Humane Society.

With files from Global’s Erika Tucker