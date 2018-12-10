Unreleased songs from Luke Combs going viral

Just this month, two videos of Luke Combs have been taken by fans and posted on YouTube and one from October. They aren’t just videos of Luke Combs though, they’re videos of him singing his unreleased songs.

As a huge Luke Combs fan this makes me so excited because I have already listened to his most recent album, all of his previous singles as well as his cover songs over and over again. The man has some serious talent.

So naturally when you hear his brand new songs – that haven’t even been released yet – you’re going to get pretty darn excited.

Luke Combs- Goin’ Nowhere (unreleased)

Luke Combs- Dear Today (unreleased)

This is a brand new (unreleased) song by Luke Combs. He played this in Wichita Kansas at an acoustic show December 7th 2018.

Luke Combs- Reasons (unreleased)

The craziest part about all of this is that, for those of you that don’t know, Luke Combs started his career out on the app called Vine. Here is a comment a fan made on the video Reasons just above…

One of our three Corus Radio country stations, CISN Country 103.9 in Edmonton AB, was very fortunate to have Luke Combs on their Sound Stage to do an exclusive performance for a group of listeners and staff before heading to the Ranch Roadhouse for his show.

I still can’t believe this happened. Thanks for being a good sport, @lukecombs 😳. #LukeCombsChallenge pic.twitter.com/2E43i4R1it — Chelsey Jensen (@ChelseyAJensen) April 27, 2018