Luke Combs gets engaged to Nicole Hocking
Huge congrats to our friend, Luke Combs, and his fiance Nicole Hocking for getting engaged! The couple have been together for over two years and are now ready to tie the knot.
Despite their engagement photos being taken with a beyond beautiful sunset behind them, Luke popped the question in the kitchen.
“She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can’t wait to spend forever with you Nicole. I love you! #Mahalo.”
This is the first image posted by Luke combs about this life changing moment. I agree, the sunset in Maui makes for a much better photo than a kitchen.
Something that was even more adorable than Luke popping the question was the post that Nicole made on her personal account. So genuine and so full of love.
“Now that I’ve had time to let it sink in a little.. I always said if I was to ever get married, I didn’t want to pick out the ring or go ring shopping. I wanted it to be something that when he saw it, he knew that it was the one.. & boyyyyyyy did he out do himself. I never thought a ring could mean so much to me. I love you Luke Albert Combs. I’m going to marry the hell outta you.”
When Luke Combs released his music video to “When It Rains It Pours” his girlfriend (now Fiance) made an appearance.
- Fast forward to 1:55 and 3:05
Here are photos of the two from the past two plus years that showcase the love they have for each other…
January 1, 2017
April 2, 2017
June 12, 2017
November 7, 2017
November 9, 2017
November 26, 2017
May 5, 2018
May 14, 2018
August 14, 2018
August 15, 2018
This is my baby and this is my favorite picture of her. She’s gonna be mad at me for posting it probably because it’s not perfect but she is. This picture encompasses everything that has made me fall in love with her. Her natural beauty, her smile, personality, and the way she lives life. She’s having a rough day and I’m far away, which is the hardest part of what I do, but I’m coming home baby, I’ll see you soon. I Love You
September 25, 2018
October 28, 2018
November 6, 2018
November 15, 2018
November 15, 2018
