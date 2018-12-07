Country Music
December 7, 2018 5:16 pm

Luke Combs gets engaged to Nicole Hocking

By Alberta Radio Content and Social Coordinator  Global News

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (INSIDE ACCESS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Luke Combs (R) and Nicole Hocking attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association)

John Shearer / Contributor - Getty Images
Huge congrats to our friend, Luke Combs, and his fiance Nicole Hocking for getting engaged! The couple have been together for over two years and are now ready to tie the knot.

Despite their engagement photos being taken with a beyond beautiful sunset behind them, Luke popped the question in the kitchen.

“She said yes a while ago but this is a way better place to take pictures than the kitchen. Can’t wait to spend forever with you Nicole. I love you! #Mahalo.”

This is the first image posted by Luke combs about this life changing moment. I agree, the sunset in Maui makes for a much better photo than a kitchen.

 

 

Something that was even more adorable than Luke popping the question was the post that Nicole made on her personal account. So genuine and so full of love.

“Now that I’ve had time to let it sink in a little.. I always said if I was to ever get married, I didn’t want to pick out the ring or go ring shopping. I wanted it to be something that when he saw it, he knew that it was the one.. & boyyyyyyy did he out do himself. I never thought a ring could mean so much to me. I love you Luke Albert Combs. I’m going to marry the hell outta you.”

 

When Luke Combs released his music video to “When It Rains It Pours” his girlfriend (now Fiance) made an appearance.

  • Fast forward to 1:55 and 3:05

 

Here are photos of the two from the past two plus years that showcase the love they have for each other…

 

January 1, 2017

April 2, 2017

View this post on Instagram

Saddle up

A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on

June 12, 2017

November 7, 2017

November 9, 2017

View this post on Instagram

IIIIII love you ❤️ #cmaawards @cma

A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on

 

November 26, 2017

View this post on Instagram

Thanksgiving break with you is fun 🧡🍁

A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on

 

May 5, 2018

View this post on Instagram

iHeart these people 💛

A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on

 

May 14, 2018

August 14, 2018

 

August 15, 2018

September 25, 2018

View this post on Instagram

hi i miss you 🔜

A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on

 

October 28, 2018

 

November 6, 2018

 

November 15, 2018

 

November 15, 2018

View this post on Instagram

ocean’s ten

A post shared by NICOLE HOCKING (@nicohocking) on

 

November 29, 2018
