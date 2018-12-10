Ontario girl spreads messages of hope with ‘love boxes’ this holiday season

It’s difficult to imagine that someone as young as Sophia Megan knows what it’s like to fight for her life.

In June of 2012, Sophia was diagnosed with Leukemia — one month before her second birthday.

“Fast forward to today, Sophia [is] eight years old. She’s strong, healthy, and she’s four years cancer-free,” said Sophia’s mom Nicolle Megan, founder of Super Sophia Project.

READ MORE: ‘Can’t judge a book by its cover’: Inspirational speaker Talli Osborne never lets anything stand in her way

Throughout her cancer journey, little Sophia was inspiring children and their families to never give up.

“I want to make kids happy,” she said.

“The love boxes were inspired when Sophia was going through treatment. We were at SickKids, Sophia was about to receive a lumbar puncture – which is a very scary procedure,” Nicolle said. “One of the custodians from SickKids searched the hospital and brought Sophia a little pack of stickers.”

“These stickers were probably a dollar, but they were priceless to us at that moment.”

Something so small took Sophia’s mind off what she was going through and gave her a little bit of happiness when she needed it the most.

Today Project Love Box is Sophia’s way of giving back and helping children cope when they’re not feeling well.

The boxes are supplied by Sophia and her family. Donors fill a box with toys, crafts, clothes and gift card, among other things. The boxes are then gifted to children in hospitals all across the GTA, Durham, Barrie, Orillia, and Sudbury.

READ MORE: Dad surprises daughter with dance in hospital room to celebrate last day of chemotherapy

“We check them so there’s no candy and they’re age appropriate,” Sophia said.

“It’s amazing and it really makes you grateful for the health that you have with your children and family,” said Amanda Couto, a donor with Project Love Box. “We’re so happy to be able to give anything to the kids that are in the hospital.”

“Sophia’s message is really simple,” Nicolle said.

“Sophia wants to spread love, encourage others to be kind, and most importantly, encourage children to never give up hope.”