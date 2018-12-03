‘Can’t judge a book by its cover’: Inspirational speaker Talli Osborne never lets anything stand in her way

Talli Osborne was raised with the belief that she could do anything, as long as she was determined and passionate about her goals in life.

Against all odds, Osborne has never let anything stand in her way.

“I was bullied my whole life. I’m bullied still all the time,” said Osborne, who works as an inspirational speaker. “Instead of being a victim and feeling sorry for myself, I decided I wanted to take the negative situation and turn it into a positive one.”

Osborne has devoted her life to giving back by sharing her personal experiences and raise awareness for people of all abilities.

“Some people see me and they think that I’m a little person, that I have dwarfism, but I don’t,” she said. “I basically have no arms. I have little arms, no hands, and I’m missing some bones in my legs. So I don’t have femurs and I don’t have knees.”

“A lot of me is proportionate to most people, it’s just that I’m missing some parts.”

Osborne comes from a large loving family and has a busy full life with her longtime partner Pat, and her stepdaughters who adore Osborne. Yet Osborne’s greatest fulfillment has always come from creating change and inspiring others through inspirational speaking.

“I think that you can’t judge a book by its cover. People see me and they think the worst. They think I must be sad and depressed,” Osborne said. “ But I always start off my talks with ‘I actually have a great life.’”

“You know, I always say, ‘if I can make a difference in one person’s life when I’m speaking to an audience than my job here is done.’”

At 13, Osborne began mentoring and volunteering her time with War Amps of Canada’s CHAMP program – something she has continued to this day.

“I started volunteering to be there for younger CHAMPS and their parents to answer any questions, let them know how I do certain things, and reassure the parents that their kid will be okay,” she said.

“I don’t consider myself disabled. Some people within that community like that term. It’s definitely better than a lot of the terms, but it’s not something I use,” Osborne said.

“I just like being called Talli, because that’s my name.”