Salmon Arm RCMP ask for help in search for stolen trailer

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a new travel trailer stolen from Salmon Arm on Friday.

RCMP said the “Salem Villa Classic” trailer was stolen from the 3100-block of 10th Avenue Southwest shortly after 4 a.m.

The trailer is approximately 36 feet long and has a set of sliding glass doors towards the front of the trailer under the awning and three large windows in the front.

Surveillance video in the area showed that a dark-coloured, dual rear wheel pickup truck was seen towing the trailer off the lot. The truck then headed west on Highway 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.