Deadly weekend on BC highways including near Salmon Arm

The first weekend of December proved to be a deadly one on B.C.’s roads and highways.

RCMP report there were six fatal crashes including one near Salmon Arm.

The two vehicle crash happened Sunday shortly after 4 p.m. On Highway 1, roughly 15 kilometres west of Salmon Arm.

RCMP say that an eastbound Ford pick-up truck crossed the centre line before colliding head-on with a westbound Chev pick-up truck.

They say the lone male in the Ford died at the scene and that alcohol has not been ruled out.

The occupants in the other vehicle were not seriously injured.

No names have been released.

Most of the other crashes happened in the Lower Mainland.