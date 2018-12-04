Crime
Couple accused of stealing money, jewelry during Salmon Arm house showings

RCMP have accused two people of stealing jewelry during home showings in Salmon Arm, B.C.

RCMP said a man and woman posing as potential homebuyers in Salmon Arm, B.C., nicked jewelry and money during real estate showings.

Police received seven different complaints between Sept. 10 and Oct. 11 from homeowners reporting thefts from their homes for sale.

RCMP said the couple targeted residences valued between $635,000 and $1.2 million.

“Much of the jewelry has significant sentimental value, with estimated losses exceeding the tens of thousands in value. The male and female suspect of no fixed address have since been located, arrested and released to attend Salmon Arm provincial court in the new year,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a news release.

Some of the jewelry has since been recovered, according to police.

