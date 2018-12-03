B.C. announces nearly $3 million for flood relief for Grand Forks businesses

Businesses affected by last spring’s floods in the Grand Forks area are being offered financial assistance.

The flood waters last May devastated the city’s downtown core, damaging homes and businesses.

On Monday, the provincial government announced that nearly $3 million will be dedicated to businesses affected by floods within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Affected businesses will be able to apply for part of the $2.9 million in funding.

Province announces up to $2.9 million to help small businesses struggling to recover after flooding in #GrandForks

“Many B.C. communities are still recovering from the floods that hit this season, particularly in areas such as Grand Forks where they saw catastrophic flooding,” Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general said. “Throughout this process, we’ve supported residents through programs such as the Household Emergency Assistance Program. Now, we’re extending a helping hand to small businesses so they can be a strong part of helping B.C. communities find a new path forward.”

The money will be distributed through the Red Cross.

Last September, the City of Grand Forks voted to buy approximately 100 homes affected by the floods, depending on funding from the provincial and federal governments.

Meanwhile, the city estimates that it needs $3 million to house flood victims over the winter.