Former ServiCom employee warns about unofficial fundraising drives

People planning on donating funds to help the almost 700 call centre employees who lost their jobs in Cape Breton last week are being warned to be careful about where they send their money.

“We haven’t really authorized or endorsed anyone to do fundraising for us,” said Tanya Wilneff, a former manager at the ServiCom Canada facility in Sydney.

Wilneff said Monday she had spotted at least six GoFundMe sites that purported to be raising money for ServiCom employees – who lost their jobs last Thursday as part of a bankruptcy protection process involving the company’s U.S. parent.

The sites may have been set up by well-meaning people, but it is often difficult to tell if they are legitimate, she said.

“I’m hoping that people have the best of intentions, but just don’t know that they shouldn’t be doing that,” said Wilneff, a former human resources manager who worked at the centre for 15 years.

“People have been so generous that we really want to make sure that every dollar goes to the intended recipients.”

Former ServiCom employees were expected to decide on how fundraising should be handled during a meeting Monday in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Wilneff said she and her colleagues have been stunned by the outpouring of help from friends and neighbours.

“It’s been overwhelming, the amount of people who have been supporting us,” she said, her words trailing off as she drew a deep breath to maintain her composure. “I get a bit emotional talking about it.”

In particular, she said volunteers at the local food bank have stepped up to make sure every former ServiCom employee has enough provisions to make it through the holiday season.

She also mentioned employees at Seaside Communications, a telecommunications company based in nearby Reserve Mines, who donated $10,000 set aside for their company’s annual Christmas party.

As well, a local pizza joint – Alexandra’s Pizza in Sydney – has handed out $3,000 in gift cards, she said.

“Every day, there’s somebody calling to ask about making a donation,” Wilneff said, adding that her former colleagues include married couples and single parents who are now without work on an island where the jobless rate is hovering around 15 per cent.

“People are being generous, and I don’t even think they understand what a huge impact it is having on our employees.”

Last week, two senior politicians and one former ServiCom manager suggested the shuttered call centre may be reopened in the days ahead by a new owner.

Cecil Clarke, mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, and Nova Scotia Business Minister Geoff MacLellan both indicated the centre was in the process of being sold when the bankruptcy proceedings interrupted the sale.

MacLellan said he spoke with a prospective buyer on Friday, who said they were looking forward to “opening it early in the new year.” Clarke said the profitable call centre could receive some good news in a “couple of days.”

Both politicians were expected to attend the meeting Monday.

Wilneff said she and her colleagues remain hopeful about returning to work.

“We’re all very optimistic and positive that we’ll all have a good outcome.”

The centre first opened under different ownership nearly two decades ago, when call centres became a key economic driver across Atlantic Canada. The call centre companies were attracted by low wages and hefty government incentives.

In 2009, the arm’s-length provincial lending agency Nova Scotia Business Inc. handed ServiCom a payroll rebate worth up to $914,400 over five years. And since 2010, ServiCom has received $638,360 in loans from the federal Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Enterprise Cape Breton Corporation.

ServiCom provided customer support to major firms, such as OnStar Corp., a subsidiary of General Motors, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, AT&T Inc. and Allstate Insurance company.