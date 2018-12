Halifax fire crews have been responding to a fire at an apartment building at 94 Gaston Rd.

According to Halifax fire, power lines made contact with scaffolding, which was put up for repairs being made on the roof. The spark caused a fire.

Nova Scotia Power has cut off electricity to the area.

