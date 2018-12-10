Dark Poutine Recap – Icebound: Franklin’s lost expedition

In 1845, an expedition led by experienced explorer British Naval Rear Admiral Sir John Franklin set off northward to conquer the fabled Northwest Passage.

The two ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, were last seen at a stop in Greenland. The crew of 129 aboard was never seen alive by European eyes again.

Over the next 170 years, the fate of the ships and their crews would finally be revealed, thanks to the help of the Inuit people and their oral traditions.

READ MORE: Lead poisoning eliminated as pivotal role in Franklin Expedition deaths

