December 10, 2018 11:48 am
Updated: December 10, 2018 11:51 am

Dark Poutine Recap – Icebound: Franklin’s lost expedition

By

Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna announces United Kingdom gifting the ship wrecks HMS Erebus and HMS Terror to Canada which were part of the Franklin expedition.

In 1845, an expedition led by experienced explorer British Naval Rear Admiral Sir John Franklin set off northward to conquer the fabled Northwest Passage.

The two ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, were last seen at a stop in Greenland. The crew of 129 aboard was never seen alive by European eyes again.

Over the next 170 years, the fate of the ships and their crews would finally be revealed, thanks to the help of the Inuit people and their oral traditions.

READ MORE: Lead poisoning eliminated as pivotal role in Franklin Expedition deaths

Sources:
Wikipedia Entry for Franklin’s Lost Expedition

Parks Canada Site – The Franklin Expedition
Narrative of a Journey to the Shores of the Polar Sea by Sir John Franklin
Cannibalism According to John Rae
Letter left at King William Island
List of provisions on Erebus and Terror
The book Dead Reckoning by Ken McGoogan

