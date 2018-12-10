Barrie Colts snap 3 game losing streak with 4-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

The Barrie Colts snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds Sunday afternoon.

The Colts were the first to score at the GFL Memorial Gardens, with a goal late in the first period from Lucas Chiodo.

Another goal less than a minute later from Jason Willms put the Colts up 2-0 heading into the second period.

In the second, Sault Ste. Marie was dominant. With goals from Robert Calisti and Keeghan Howdeshell, the Greyhounds tied the game 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

However, a power play goal from Matej Pekar and an empty net insurance goal from Joey Keane in the third solidified Barrie’s win.

Sault Ste. Marie’s goalie, Matthew Villalta, made 21 saves on 24 shots Sunday afternoon.

Barrie’s netminder, Kai Edmonds, made 29 saves for the win.

The Colts will host the Sudbury Wolves next at the Barrie Molson Centre on Thursday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.