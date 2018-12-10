Sports
December 10, 2018 11:27 am

Barrie Colts snap 3 game losing streak with 4-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Barrie Colts at Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

A A

The Barrie Colts snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds Sunday afternoon.

The Colts were the first to score at the GFL Memorial Gardens, with a goal late in the first period from Lucas Chiodo.

Another goal less than a minute later from Jason Willms put the Colts up 2-0 heading into the second period.

READ MORE: Oshawa Generals defeat Barrie Colts 4-1

In the second, Sault Ste. Marie was dominant. With goals from Robert Calisti and Keeghan Howdeshell, the Greyhounds tied the game 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.

However, a power play goal from Matej Pekar and an empty net insurance goal from Joey Keane in the third solidified Barrie’s win.

Sault Ste. Marie’s goalie, Matthew Villalta, made 21 saves on 24 shots Sunday afternoon.

Barrie’s netminder, Kai Edmonds, made 29 saves for the win.

The Colts will host the Sudbury Wolves next at the Barrie Molson Centre on Thursday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie Colts
Barrie Colts win
Colts
GHL Memorial Gardens
greyhounds
Kai Edmonds
OHL
Ontario Hockey League
Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News