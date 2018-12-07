Oshawa Generals defeat Barrie Colts 4-1

The Barrie Colts were defeated 4-1 by the Oshawa Generals at the Barrie Molson Centre on Thursday evening.

The Generals were the first to find the back of the net, scoring less than two minutes after the puck was dropped.

Anthony Salinitri’s goal early in the first was assisted by Allan McShane and Giovanni Vallati.

Another goal 10 minutes later from Tyler Tullio put the Generals up 2-0 at the end of the first period.

In the second, Jacob Tortora posted Barrie’s only goal of the evening and the only goal of the period.

Tortora’s goal was assisted by Ryan Suzuki and Lucas Chiodo.

In the third period, Oshawa was dominant.

An insurance goal from Kyle MacLean followed by an empty-net goal by Serron Noel solidified the Generals’ victory.

Barrie’s goalie, Kai Edmonds, made 22 saves on Thursday evening.

Oshawa’s netminder, Kyle Keyser, saved 21 shots for the win.

The Barrie Colts play again on Friday against the Sudbury Wolves at the Sudbury Community Arena. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

