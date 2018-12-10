World
December 10, 2018
Updated: December 10, 2018 7:30 am

Britain PM Theresa May pulls crucial vote on Brexit deal: reports

British Prime Minister Theresa May is pulling a parliamentary vote set for Tuesday on her Brexit deal, the BBC reported, after repeated warnings from lawmakers that the scale of the expected defeat could sink her government.

May convened a conference call with senior ministers on Monday to discuss what do with her compromise deal that allowed the United Kingdom to exit while staying in the EU’s orbit.

Bloomberg also reported that May called off the vote, after being warned she could face a devastating defeat.

While there was no official word on the vote, two sources told BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that the vote was being pulled. A Financial Times reporter said an official close to the cabinet had also confirmed the vote would be pulled.

May and her ministers had repeatedly insisted the vote would go ahead as planned. Her spokeswoman briefed reporters on Monday that there was no plan to pull the vote.

Sterling fell to the lowest since June 2017.

