London mayor to meet with Premier Doug Ford

London’s newly sworn-in mayor will have the first major meeting for his term on Monday morning.

Ed Holder is one of seven mayors invited to Queen’s Park to speak with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Holder’s meeting will be the first of the day and is set for 9:30 a.m.

During the fall election campaign, Holder touted his ability to connect with other levels of government given his seven years of experience as a Conservative Member of Parliament for London West.

The premier’s office says the discussions will include growing the economy and how to create more efficient services.

Most of the mayors attending represent municipalities in southern Ontario. Their meeting times can be found below.

9:30am – Mayor Ed Holder (London)

10:15am – Mayor Cam Guthrie (Guelph)

11:00am – Mayor Drew Dilkens (Windsor)

11:30am – Mayor Jim Watson (Ottawa)

1:00pm – Mayor Bonnie Crombie (Mississauga)

1:45pm – Mayor Andy Letham (Kawartha Lakes)

2:30pm – Mayor Harry Hughes (Oro-Medonte)