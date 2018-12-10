Norfolk OPP investigate ‘suspicious’ man dressed as Santa Claus

Norfolk OPP are investigating after parents reported that a man dressed as Santa Claus tried to speak with children tobogganing at Centennial Park in Delhi.

Police say they were contacted around 1 p.m. Saturday by concerned parents.

Police say an investigation revealed a costumed man had been attempting to speak with children tobogganing at Centennial Park. They add that the man was also attempting to wave children over to his location.

Once several kids began leaving the park, police say a white SUV picked up the man.

When officers arrived, they were unable to locate the man nor the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).