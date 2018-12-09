Big second half leads KW Titans to victory over the London Lightning

After winning two of three in Atlantic Canada, the London Lightning have dropped two of three since returning home.

London edged Windsor 99-98 at Budweiser Gardens on Thursday night thanks to 28 points from Maurice Bolden, but fell in both ends of back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

The Saint John Riptide knocked off the Lightning 111-87 on Saturday and then came up on the short end of a 123-87 loss to the KW Titans on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Around the OHL: 2 coaches and a major trade

Joel Friesen scored 31 points off the bench for the Titans, who broke things open in a second half that saw KW outscore London 80-52.

The Titans shot a red-hot 48. per cent from the field. London was a little lower at 40.5 per cent.

KW also won the battle on the boards, out-rebounding the Lightning 50-53.

WATCH: The Don Peterson Basketball League in Kingston continues to grow

Related London Lightning are NBL Canada champions again

Marvin Phillips led London with 23 points. Garrett Williamson scored 20.

READ MORE: Owen Sound Attack put an end to London Knights winning streak at 15 games

The Lightning now sit at 4-4 in what has become a tight Central Division in the NBL of Canada. London sits in second place in behind the 5-2 Sudbury Five. The Titans’ victory over London improved their record to 3-3.

Moncton is the last remaining unbeaten team in the league at 8-0 and sit atop the Atlantic Division.

The Lightning will be in Sudbury on December 15 for their second game against the expansion Five. Sudbury beat London 112-107 on November 25.

READ MORE: London Lightning are NBL Canada champions again

London’s next home game will be December 20 at 7:00 against the Halifax Hurricanes. Halifax and the Lightning have played in the last three league championship series. Currently the Hurricanes sit second in the Atlantic with a record if 4-3.