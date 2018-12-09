‘It’s a beautiful facility’: Calgary gets sneak peek inside world’s largest YMCA

Thousands of Calgarians toured the new Brookfield Residential YMCA in the city’s southeast Seton community over the weekend.

The 330,000 square-foot facility — funded by the City of Calgary — features a large workout area, two ice rinks, a walking track, an Olympic-sized pool and an indoor water park that has a surfing machine.

“This is the largest YMCA with a health and wellness focus anywhere in the world, and it’s our opportunity to welcome the neighbours that will be enjoying it,” said Ken Lima-Coelho, vice-president of community engagement at YMCA Calgary.

He said the sneak peek is a chance to show off the beautiful recreational infrastructure before the doors open on Jan. 14 and the pools open on March 1. The facility will be a boon to a fast-growing under-served area, Lima-Coelho added.

“The reason it’s so large [is that] it will pull from all different areas southeast Calgary,” he said. “It will be Calgary proper. You’ll see people from the surrounding communities. There’s a huge need in this area and we’re about to fill it.”

Jeff Follett checked out the facility on Sunday and has plans to switch fitness clubs to get a Y membership.

“It’s a beautiful facility,” he said. “When you walk through the front door, you can just see the attention to detail.”