Alleged impaired driver offers police hamburger instead of driver’s licence

Holiday roadblocks are in full force throughout B.C. and on Fri. Dec. 7, Victoria Police traffic officers received an unusual offer from one driver they stopped.

A tweet posted by Cst. Cody Lapierre of the Vic PD Traffic Unit stated that “one impaired tried to give his hamburger to our member instead of (his) drivers licence. He was so impaired he could not provide a sample.”

During our roadblock tonight one impaired tried to give his hamburger to our member instead of this drivers licence. He was so impaired he could not provide a sample #roadsafety — VicPD Traffic (@vicpdtraffic) December 8, 2018

A follow up tweet noted the incident was “very scary” and the alleged impaired driver almost struck one police officer and a Reserve Constable on his approach.

Global News has reached out to Victoria police for more information on where the incident occurred and what happened to the driver and vehicle involved.

The annual CounterAttack campaign kicked off in late November – with the B.C. government, police and ICBC urging drivers to plan ahead and get home safely over the holiday season.

ICBC says on average 10 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving on Vancouver Island every year.