7 wounded in shooting near Jewish settlement in West Bank, Israeli officials say

Israeli officials say seven people have been wounded, including one pregnant woman critically, in a shooting by a suspected Palestinian assailant outside a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said the Israelis were standing at a bus stop at the entrance to Ofra, a settlement in the northern West Bank, when they were shot.

The rescue service says a 21-year-old pregnant woman was shot in her upper body and is in critical condition.

Israeli media is reporting that doctors successfully delivered the pregnant woman’s baby, which has been admitted into neonatal intensive care and is reportedly in stable condition.

The other wounded included two 16-year-old girls who were lightly hurt.

The Israeli military says the shots were fired from a Palestinian vehicle. It says troops in the area opened fire and were searching for the vehicle.

