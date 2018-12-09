Exclusive: Police called to attempted break in at Vancouver property linked to Huawei CFO

Vancouver police were called Sunday morning to a Dunbar home believed to be owned by Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s husband.

The property on West 28th Avenue is one of two in the city that property records show are owned by Xiaozong Liu. That is the same name as a man identified in Chinese media as Meng’s husband. The other home is in Shaughnessy.

According to police, investigators received a 911 call about a home being broken into on West 28th Avenue near Crown Street around 5:30 a.m. Pacific time.

Police said the suspects were confronted by someone in the home and fled.

No one was hurt and no one was arrested, police added.

Const. Jason Doucette said police collected evidence at the scene, but have no further information to share. Police did not say how many suspects attempted to enter the home.

The home was purchased in 2008 for $2.7 million, and has since doubled in value.

Meng remains in custody in Vancouver, awaiting the outcome of a bail hearing at B.C. Supreme Court.

She was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on Saturday, Dec. 1 while en route to Mexico, at the request of U.S. authorities.

Wanzhou is facing fraud charges in the United States related to an alleged violation of trade sanctions with Iran.