Canada
December 9, 2018 1:14 pm
Updated: December 9, 2018 2:13 pm

Arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou derails B.C. trade mission to China

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: According to property records, the family of the Chinese CFO whose arrest in Vancouver has sparked international controversy owns at least two multi-million-dollars homes in the city. Ted Chernecki reports.

The detention of a top Huawei executive in Canada has derailed British Columbia’s trade mission to China.

The delegation led by B.C. Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson will no longer be stopping in China, and will instead end its trip after a visit to Japan.

The province says in a statement the decision was made because of the ongoing judicial process involving Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested last week while changing flights in Vancouver.

2018 Forestry Asia Trade Mission delegates pose for a group shot at Gapyeong Canada Village, the last stop of the Korean leg of the mission, before being joined by more delegates in Japan

Province of British Columbia / Flickr

The United States is seeking to have Meng extradited on allegations that she tried to evade American trade sanctions on Iran.

A bail hearing began in Vancouver on Friday, and Meng is spending the weekend in jail before it continues next week.

The Chinese government has warned Canada that if Meng is not released, the country will face “grave consequences.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

