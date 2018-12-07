Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou bail hearing underway in Vancouver

A bail hearing is underway for Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.

Meng faces the possibility of extradition to the U.S. after she was arrested at the Vancouver International Airport on Saturday while connecting flights.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government had no involvement in the arrest, but had been given a few days’ advance notice.

China’s embassy said on Wednesday that it firmly opposed what it called an unjustified arrest.

Canada’s Justice Department has not provided details on the case and there is a publication ban.

One legal expert told Global News that if Meng is granted bail, she will likely have to post bail with “a surety of several million dollars,” and would also have to give up her passport.

Meng was detained the same day U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina and produced a cease-fire in their trade war.

Stock markets across the globe tumbled on Thursday amid fears Meng’s arrest could imperil the trade truce.

