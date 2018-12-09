Assistant coach leaves Kelowna Rockets

There has been another change to the Kelowna Rockets’ bench, as a longtime coach with the WHL team has left the organization.

The Rockets announced Travis Crickard’s departure in a press release on Saturday afternoon.

The organization said it had “mutually parted ways” with Crickard but did not give a reason for his departure.

Crickard had been with the team since 2014 and was part of the Rockets’ success when they won the WHL Championship in 2015.

“He is a great person. We wish him all the best in the future,” said Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton in the media release.

The change comes after the team fired its head coach Jason Smith in October and replaced him with Adam Foote, a former NHL player and the father of the Rockets’ top goal scorer so far this season, Nolan Foote.

The Rockets have had a mixed record this season with 14 wins, 15 losses and two overtime losses.

However, the team has been on a hot swing with three wins and an overtime loss in their last four games.

The Rockets return to the ice on Tuesday when they visit the Kootenay Ice in Cranbrook, B.C.