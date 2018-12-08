Delta police looking for people who knew pedestrian killed by bus

Delta police have launched a public appeal for help piecing together the final days in the life of a pedestrian killed in a collision with a charter bus in October.

Police say 48-year-old Gary Bowman had worked in Delta, but investigators don’t know what he was doing walking on River Road around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 when he was killed.

According to police, Bowman was apparently trying to cross the street when he was struck. The driver of the bus stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

“Gary’s family had lost touch with him prior to the crash, and was very saddened to hear of his sudden death. His family and police are looking for any further information regarding what happened that night and in the days previous,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

“We are also asking Gary’s friends and acquaintances to contact Delta Police, so we can get further information on where he was living [and] his activities.”

Investigators also want to speak with anyone who was in the area in the minutes around the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.