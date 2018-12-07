Calgary Flames

December 7, 2018 7:39 pm
Updated: December 7, 2018 7:44 pm

Flames’ Mark Giordano suspended two games for kneeing Wild’s Mikko Koivu

By The Canadian Press

Calgary Flames' Mark Giordano poses before the NHL Awards, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.

AP Photo/John Locher
Calgary Flames defenceman Mark Giordano was suspended two games by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Friday night for a kneeing incident that occurred during Thursday’s 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

The Flames captain was assessed a tripping penalty after kneeing the Wild’s Mikko Koivu in the third period

Earlier Friday, Calgary forward Ryan Lomberg was suspended for a game and head coach Bill Peters fined US$10,000 for another incident that occurred at the end of Thursday’s game.

Lomberg went after Matt Dumba after the Wild defenceman steamrolled Flames centre Mikael Backlund in the final minute of regulation.

Instigating in the final five minutes of the game resulted in Lomberg’s automatic suspension and Peters’ fine.

