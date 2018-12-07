Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg suspended by NHL, coach fined after incident during Thursday’s win over Minnesota Wild

Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg has been suspended for a game and head coach Bill Peters fined US$10,000 by the NHL for an incident that occurred at the end of Thursday’s 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Lomberg went after Matt Dumba after the Wild defenceman steamrolled Flames centre Mikael Backlund in the final minute of regulation.

READ MORE: Mike Smith earns shutout in Calgary Flames’ 2-0 win over Minnesota Wild

Instigating in the final five minutes of the game resulted in Lomberg’s automatic suspension and Peters’ fine.

Flames captain Mark Giordano was to also have a hearing for kneeing Wild captain Mikko Koivu in the third period, the NHL said. Giordano was assessed a tripping penalty.