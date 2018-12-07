Calgary Flames

More
Sports
December 7, 2018 2:05 pm

Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg suspended by NHL, coach fined after incident during Thursday’s win over Minnesota Wild

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Highlights and analysis of the Calgary Flames' 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

A A

Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg has been suspended for a game and head coach Bill Peters fined US$10,000 by the NHL for an incident that occurred at the end of Thursday’s 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Lomberg went after Matt Dumba after the Wild defenceman steamrolled Flames centre Mikael Backlund in the final minute of regulation.

READ MORE: Mike Smith earns shutout in Calgary Flames’ 2-0 win over Minnesota Wild

Instigating in the final five minutes of the game resulted in Lomberg’s automatic suspension and Peters’ fine.

Flames captain Mark Giordano was to also have a hearing for kneeing Wild captain Mikko Koivu in the third period, the NHL said. Giordano was assessed a tripping penalty.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill Peters
Bill Peters fined
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames suspensions
Calgary sport
Mark Giordano
Mark Giordano hearing
Minnesota Wild
Ryan Lomberg
Ryan Lomberg suspended

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News