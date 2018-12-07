Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg suspended by NHL, coach fined after incident during Thursday’s win over Minnesota Wild
Calgary Flames forward Ryan Lomberg has been suspended for a game and head coach Bill Peters fined US$10,000 by the NHL for an incident that occurred at the end of Thursday’s 2-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.
Lomberg went after Matt Dumba after the Wild defenceman steamrolled Flames centre Mikael Backlund in the final minute of regulation.
Instigating in the final five minutes of the game resulted in Lomberg’s automatic suspension and Peters’ fine.
Flames captain Mark Giordano was to also have a hearing for kneeing Wild captain Mikko Koivu in the third period, the NHL said. Giordano was assessed a tripping penalty.
