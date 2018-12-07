Winnipeg Sports

More
Sports
December 7, 2018 7:45 pm
Updated: December 7, 2018 8:19 pm

Jennifer Jones, Kerri Einarson playoff bound at Canada Cup

By Sports Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Kerri Einarson takes on Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, B.C., on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

The Manitoba-based teams of Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson both locked up playoff spots at the Canada Cup in Estevan, Sask., on Friday.

Team Jones defeated the Winnipeg-based Allison Flaxey rink 7-4 in the morning draw, and added a 9-6 victory over Casey Scheidegger in the afternoon to clinch a playoff position. Jones sits in a share of first place with a 5-1 record with one round-robin game remaining. Jones takes on Laura Walker in their final preliminary game on Saturday morning.

Story continues below

Team Einarson is also atop the standings with five wins and just one loss. They beat Scheidegger 8-5 in draw 7, and then sewed up a playoff berth with an 8-5 triumph over Walker. Their final game before the playoffs is against Chelsea Carey.

RELATED: Strong start for Manitoba’s new curling dream team

Rachel Homan currently sits in the third and final playoff position at 4-2, but Scheidegger and Carey remain in playoff contention. The Winnipeg-based teams of Flaxey (1-4) and Darcy Robertson (1-4) have both been eliminated from the playoffs.

It was a disastrous event for Reid Carruthers with Mike McEwen playing skip. They suffered losses to Matt Dunstone and Brad Gushue on Friday to conclude the round-robin without a victory. They are headed home with a 0-6 record. Brad Jacobs’ rink is the only men’s team to clinch a playoff berth so far.

RELATED: Provincial men’s curling championship coming back to Winnipeg

The first place team in the round-robin advances directly to Sunday’s championship game, with the second and third place finishers to meet up in Saturday’s semifinal.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Cup
Curling
Estevan
Estevan Saskatchewan
Jennifer Jones
Kerri Einarson
Manitoba Curling
Regina Sports
Saskatoon Sports
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News