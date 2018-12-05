Provincial men’s curling championship coming back to Winnipeg

The provincial men’s curling championship is returning to the Manitoba capital.

Curl Manitoba announced on Wednesday the 2020 Viterra Championship will be hosted by the Charleswood Curling Club at the nearby Eric Coy Arena in Winnipeg.

“It is exciting for us to be hosting a provincial championship once again,” the President of the Charleswood Curling Club Scott Barenz said in a media release.

“Our committee of hardworking volunteers are prepared to put on a great event in Winnipeg.”

It’ll be the first time the Charleswood Curling Club hosts the men’s championship after they ran the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the women’s provincial championship in 2017.

“The Charleswood Curling Club did a fantastic job of hosting the 2017 Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts,” CurlManitoba Executive Director Craig Baker said. “We know the committee will create another memorable event for all fans and curlers in the province.”

The provincial men’s curling championship was originally held in Winnipeg every year. In the 1960’s they started to move the event around the province and it’s only been contested in Winnipeg once in the last 23 years.

The bonspiel was last played in Winnipeg in 2014 at Bell MTS Iceplex, when it was won by Jeff Stoughton.

The city of Virden will host the 2019 Viterra Championship starting on Feb. 6.